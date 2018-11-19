Best Black Friday 2018 headphone deals

If you’ve been eyeing that pricey set of Bose noise-cancelling headphones for a while now, you may well have a chance to nab them at a slightly less eye-watering price on Black Friday 2018, which falls this year on Friday 23rd November.

Shops and websites across the country will be slashing prices on many of the major headphones brands, on the day itself and across the weekend…

How can I be sure to get the best headphone deals on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals from all the major online retailers as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon, one of the best spots for Black Friday deals here in the UK, is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free, if you’re not already a member, which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts on headphones on Black Friday 2018?

Last year, there were fantastic deals across the board, the picks of the bunch being a £140.99 knock-down on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones from £299.99 to £159 at Currys, and a £35 drop on the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, which went from £109.99 to £74.99 at Amazon.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

