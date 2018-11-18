Best AO.com Black Friday 2018 UK deals

We’re mere weeks away from the Black Friday 2018 sales push, with the discount bonanza day taking place on Friday, 23rd November this year.

Across the country, high street stores will be slashing prices for shoppers to try and grab a bargain in the busy pre-Christmas weekend.

What will be on offer at AO.com? Here’s all you need to know.

Early Black Friday deals from AO.com

This year, AO.com are getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on AO.com.

iRobot Roomba 680 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – £469 , £269 – View deal

, Hisense RS694N4BC1 American Fridge Freezer – £999 , £749 – View deal

, Bissell Stain Pro 12 14562 Carpet Cleaner – £399 , £199 – View deal

, De’Longhi Icona Espresso Coffee Machine – £179 , £99 – View deal

, Xbox One X 1TB with Sea Of Thieves Bundle – £499 , £489 – View deal

, De’Longhi Autentica Coffee Machine – £699 , £399 – View deal

Best TV deals from AO.com

Amongst a host of early Black Friday deals, AO.com are offering discounts on a range of TVs from the likes of Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense. The following deals are live now.

Toshiba 43T6863DB 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £369 , £279 – View deal

, Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £499 , £349 – View deal

, Toshiba 55T6863DB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £469 , £379 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £379 , £329 – View deal

Check out all of AO.com’s Black Friday deals here

What else can we expect from AO.com this Black Friday?

No longer relegated to the realms of the high street, AO.com is set to be offering huge reduction on its range of tech gear without you even have to leave the comfort of your own home.

You don’t even need to fret over delivery, with AO.com allowing customers to choose a time and say it suits them, with some items qualifying for free or next day delivery.

How can I be sure to get the best deals from AO.com on Black Friday 2018?

AO.com is encouraging customers to sign up to their mailing list to see the first of their top deals on over 1000 electrical appliances.

For the even more tech-savvy among us, AO.com also offers to Whatsapp any new deals to customers immediately – simply add the number +49 1579 2458107 and send a message saying ‘Start’.

Taking a leaf out of John Lewis’s book, AO.com are promising to price match any competitor’s prices, even on Black Friday. Asking customers to have the product number and price to hand on the competitor’s website, all you need do is ring AO.com on 0330 324 9222 and they will refund the difference in price.

What are our predictions for deals and discounts from AO.com on Black Friday 2018?

The online retailer, which specialises in home electronics, will be one of the best places to grab a top of the range television, refrigerator or games consoles for a fraction of its usual price.

Last year, AO.com sold a Sony PS4 package, including Fifa 18, Destiny 2 and GT Sport, along with an extra controller, for only £249. Usually, the console on its own retails for around £250.

Other eye-watering discounts included a Vax Cordless vacuum cleaner for sale at £139, nearly half off its RRP of £269.

This year, it is predicted another range of household electrical appliances, such as Google homes, smart thermostats and coffee machines, will all be reduced in the sales.

If you’re wondering what you need or just need some advice on what to buy, AO.com have compiled a list of buying guides to help you out – well worth a browse before the busy day kicks off.

