Black Friday 2018 TV deals UK – is today the best time to buy a TV?

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV: Black Friday is set to bring plenty of sales on screens, online retailers slashing prices for customers for a brief time before Christmas.

This now-famous day of discounts has become known for its technology deals, with both Black Friday and proceeding Cyber Monday offering a range of sets for a fraction of the price.

Interested? Of course. Here’s everything you need to know…

Are there any Black Friday TV deals live now?

Despite Black Friday not officially starting until Friday 23rd November, many retailers are getting ahead of the game and launching early deals. Amazon have a host of Black Friday deals live now and are releasing new ones every day. Other big retailers, including Currys PC World and AO.com, have followed suit and announced their deals early.

Best Black Friday TV deals from Amazon UK

The retail giant has launched a bunch of TV deals as part of their early Black Friday offers. Amazon Prime members can expect free delivery on a host of products. If you sign up to the 30-day free trial now you’ll have it for the busy holiday period with no obligation to continue after the trail.

Philips 43PUS6523/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £380 , £299 – View deal

, Toshiba 24D3863DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV – £199 , £149 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £379 , £329 – View deal

, Panasonic TX-55FX550B 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £599.99 , £499 – View deal

, LG 50UK6500PLA 50-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV – £497.74 , £489 – View deal

Check out all of Amazon’s TV deals

Best Black Friday TV deals from Currys PC World

Currys PC World currently have a handful of TV deals live. They range from the low-end Sharp smart TVs to the higher-end Sony Bravia products.

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549 , £349 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299 , £1899 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779 , £599 – View deal

Check out all of Currys PC World’s TV Deals

Best Black Friday TV deals from AO.com

Amongst a host of early Black Friday deals, AO.com are offering discounts on a range of TVs from the likes of Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense. The following deals are live now.

Toshiba 43T6863DB 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £369 , £279 – View deal

, Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £499 , £349 – View deal

, Toshiba 55T6863DB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £469 , £379 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £379 , £329 – View deal

Check out all of AO.com’s TV deals here

What were the best Black Friday TV deals last year?

Last year customers could save hundreds on the latest LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony and Samsung screens. For instance, John Lewis slashed £799 off the price of the Panasonic 65EZ952B 65″ OLED HDR 4K Smart TV and Currys £600 off their LG 70UJ675V 70″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV price.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with TV deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Currys, PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME, John Lewis, eBay, AO, Very and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

