Best Black Friday broadband deals 2018 UK

Although we first and foremost associate Black Friday with deals on the latest TVs and tech, broadband providers – from Sky to Virgin, BT to EE and beyond – are also set to slash their prices.

From cheap contracts to unmissable freebies, here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday’s best broadband deals.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 is on Friday 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November, but there will be plenty of deals available in the run-up to the big day.

Which broadband providers will take part in Black Friday 2018?

Many services are set to offer huge reductions on contracts, with Sky, Virgin Media, BT and EE, TalkTalk, Now TV and Vodafone all expected to plummet prices for a brief period.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

