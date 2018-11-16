Accessibility Links

  3. Orange Is the New Black cast release touching video announcing final season

Orange Is the New Black cast release touching video announcing final season

The show's seventh series will be its last

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Actresses Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laverne Cox, Selenis Leyva, and Kate Mulgrew, casting director Jennifer Euston, and actress Laura Prepon attend the "Orange Is The New Black" FYC screening at DGA Theater on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Orange Is the New Black cast have released an emotional video on Twitter, confirming that the show’s seventh season will be its last.

The video, featuring long-running cast members including Taylor Schilling (Piper), Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Adrienne C Moore (Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes) and Natascha Lyonne (Nicky), had the internet reaching for the tissues and the I’m-not-crying-you-are GIFs.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red in the Netflix series, said during the video.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Aduba said, before adding that the cast’s friendships would continue despite the show ending.

Predictably, fans of the show aren’t ready for its upcoming conclusion.

is comin to an end & I can’t handle it. It’s the first Netflix show I ever fell in love with,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m definitely not ready to let go and I probably never will be,” another fan tweeted.

Pass us the tissues already.

This article was originally published on 18 October 2018

All about Orange Is the New Black

OITNB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

