NOW TV Black Friday deals 2018 – available now

With Black Friday just around the corner, UK shoppers are preparing to grab bargains on a host of items. But it’s not just traditional retailers offering deals on products. Popular streaming service NOW TV has just announced its deals for Black Friday – all of which are available, well, NOW!

The deals include offers on their Entertainment, Sports, Cinema and Kids passes, which allow you to watch content from popular paid-for channels like Sky’s without the need for a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer, or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you don’t have a smart TV but still want to watch NOW TV at home, you can get a NOW TV Smart Stick that plugs into your TV and connects to your wifi– and guess what, they’ve announced a bunch of offers on those too…

See below for all of the current deals.

Entertainment Pass deals from NOW TV

With the NOW TV Entertainment Pass you can watch over 300 box sets on demand without needing a contract. Shows are pulled from 11 of the top paid TV channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, Fox and Comedy Central.

2 months of Entertainment for the price of 1 – £15.98 , £7.99 – View deal

, 12 months of Entertainment – £95 , £45 – View deal

, NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment – £110 , £52 – View deal

, NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment – £31 , £14.99 – View deal

Check out the full list of Entertainment Pass channels here

Sports Pass deals from NOW TV

On of the more popular uses of NOW TV is to get access to Sky Sports without forking out for a Sky contract. A NOW TV Sports Pass gives you access to 10 of the biggest Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

9 months of Sky Sports – £305 , £179 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 9 months of Sky Sports – £320 , £186 – View deal

Check out more information on NOW TV Sports Passes here

Cinema Pass deals from NOW TV

The NOW TV Cinema pass gives you access to Sky Cinema channels without the need for a contract. Recent box office hits available include The Darkest Hour, Coco, Murder on the Orient Express and Black Panther, to name but a few.

2 months of Sky Cinema for the price of 1 – £19.98 , £9.99 – View deal

, – 12 months of Sky Cinema – £115 , £55 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Sky Cinema – £134 , £62 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Cinema- £35 , £16.99 – View deal

Check out the full list of Cinema Pass films here

The NOW TV Kids Pass gives you access to over 1000 episodes of TV from six of the top kids’ channels not on Freeview. Channels include Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

2 months of Kids for the price of 1 – £7.98 , £3.99 – View deal

, – 12 months of Kids – £47 , £15 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Kids – £62 , £22 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Kids – £23 , £10.99 – View deal

Click here for more information on the NOW TV Kids Passes

NOW TV Smart Stick Deals

You can watch NOW TV through a variety of apps that appear on smart TVs, phones and games consoles. If you don’t have a smart TV, you can still watch NOW TV through compatible TVs by using a NOW TV Smart Stick. The stick plugs into your TV, connects to your wifi then allows you to watch all the content from your NOW TV Passes.

NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Sky Cinema – £134 , £62 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Cinema – £35 , £16.99 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema – £51 , £24.98 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema – £230 , £106 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment – £110 , £52 – View deal

, – NOWTV Smart Stick with 2 months of Entertainment – £31 , £14.99 – View deal

Check out more information on the NOW TV Smart Stick

