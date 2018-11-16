Today’s best Amazon Black Friday 2018 deals UK – Echos, Kindles, Fire TVs

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us, with the retail discount day of the year falling on Friday 23rd November.

Shops and websites across the country will be slashing their prices in the run up to Black Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend… but what can we expect from one of the world’s biggest retailers, Amazon, here in the UK?

The first bit of good news is that Amazon are going very early with some of their initial deals, announcing great savings on many of their own devices such as Echos, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks. They’ve also started their daily deals in the run up to Black Friday where you can get discounts on items such as Wi-Fi speakers, headphones and TVs.

Amazon Echo Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire tablet and Kindle Black Friday Deals

Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, – Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, – All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals

Fire TV Stick – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, – Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen) – £89.98 , £44.98 – View deal

Other Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon Music Unlimited – 3 months for £0.99 – View deal

Audible – £3.99 for 4 months – View deal

for 4 months – Save up to 35% on Beats and B&O Headphones – View deal

Up to 35% Off Bang & Olufsen Speakers – View deal

Up to 25% off TVs from Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more – View deal

Check the full list of deals here

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Amazon on Black Friday 2018?

Amazon are likely to be discounting across a huge range of their stock, so expect to see more deals and lightning deals in 2018 across consumer electronics, laptops, headphones, TVs, soundbars and games consoles like the Nintendo Switch and games – plus a large selection of house and homeware on specials, fashion, food, toys, games and much much more.

It’s extremely likely that Amazon will significantly drop the prices of its own technology, including the Amazon Echo smart speaker, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Dot as well as Firestick, Fire tablets and other devices.

