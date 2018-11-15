The Crown meets Hollyoaks in McQueen spoof ‘royal wedding’ invitation

Hollyoaks has paid homage to The Crown ahead of Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Russ Owen’s (Stuart Manning) upcoming wedding with a new photoshoot and teaser spoofing the Netflix drama’s Royal family portrait, showing the McQueen clan as even more chaotic than the Windsors as they gather together to mark the occasion of Mercy’s sixth big day.

Advertisement

The video ‘invitation’ to the special hour-long episode on Thursday 15 November at 7pm on E4 (Friday 16 November at 6.30pm on C4( recreates the end sequence to season two of the hit drama documenting the story behind the monarchy where a stressed Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) tries to keep her brood in check as photographers attempt to get a snapshot of the Royal family in their finery.

Her Majesty, Mercedes McQueen, invites you to attend her hour-long special episode, celebrating her wedding to Russ Owen… This Thursday 15th November, on @E4Tweets at 7pm-8pm. Don't be late, and don't forget those fascinators! 👰🤵💍 #MercedesWedding pic.twitter.com/hZYdy516ho — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) November 12, 2018

Standing on a red carpet in front of their own ‘Buckingham Palace’ – the shabby McQueen residence – the soap’s very own ‘royal’ family noisily bicker and fidget as they pose with Mercedes in the centre of the frame, wearing a crown fit for a soap queen, while fiance Russ stands regally behind his intended.

The likelihood of a fairy-tale ending for Mercy and Russ seems low as she cheated on him with cousin Sylver (David Tag) on her hen night in Magaluf, and the prospective groom was driven wild with paranoid jealousy to the point where he’s bedded Sylver’s sister Goldie (Chelsee Healey).

With so many secrets and lies simmering under the surface that could erupt at any moment, and the track record of McQueen weddings usually going horribly wrong, the scene is set for an explosive special 60-minute instalment – the only time the show has had a double-length episode outside of the Christmas schedules.

The clip and images also seem to confirm the return of Theo Graham who recently departed as Hunter alongside on-screen twin Prince, played by rumoured I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Hollyoaks has teased Mercy will make a shocking discovery at the altar and throw a punch, but who does she have in her sights as she goes on the warpath? Will the couples’ dual cheating be exposed? Or are there more nasty surprises in store as the doomed nuptials unfold?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.