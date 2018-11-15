Hollyoaks wedding shock: Mercedes arrested for Russ’s murder – but Breda did it!

Hollyoaks has killed off Russ Owen (Stuart Manning) as his betrayal of fiancee Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) with her cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) was revealed at their wedding on Thursday 15 November.

Now Mercy is the prime suspect, but the real culprit was actually Goldie’s mum Breda McQueen (Moya Brady), who is far from the sweet-natured nanny she’s been painted as. Here’s a rundown of the five salient points from the soap’s action-packed hour-long special:

Russ’s fling with Goldie outed at the altar

The nuptials were doomed from the start as both parties had cheated on each other, and after Mercedes wrongly accused priest Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) of getting Goldie pregnant and forcing her into an abortion, McQueen matriarch Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) remembered Russ’s recent suspicious behaviour and the one-night stand was exposed to the congregation – setting off a deadly chain of events…

Sylver attacks Russ

With the wedding ceremony wrecked and his and Mercy’s relationship finished, Russ fought with Goldie’s brother Sylver (David Tag) in his workshop after it was confirmed the muscly ex-con McQueen had bedded Mercedes in Magaluf. Breda interrupted the brawl and stopped her son making mincemeat of the sleazy groom, who then stormed off into the village.

Russ is killed

Finding Goldie and laying into her for ruining his big day, raging Russ returned to the workshop and trashed the bespoke love seat Sylver had made as a wedding gift – then was smacked over the head from behind with a mallet – but who by?

Mercedes arrested for his murder

Viewers then saw jittery Sylver washing blood off his knuckles and rushing back into the workshop when he heard Mercedes screaming. Still wearing her wedding dress, the bawling bride was found by Sylver standing over Russ’s dead body claiming she had just arrived on the scene and had no idea how this had happened. Convinced neither of them were responsible, the police were soon called and Mercy was carted off looking like the guilty party – but it turns out it wasn’t quite a crime of passion…

Breda’s deadly secret is revealed

In an audacious twist, Russ’s killer was revealed as kooky childminder Breda in a series of flashbacks that not only showed her dealing the fatal blow to the cheating millionaire, but also confirmed her being behind the hiterhto-unresolved murders of Carl Costello and Glenn Donovan, making her one of the most unlikely serial killers in soap. Her MO appears to be bumping off bad dads to protect innocent children, as violent, alcoholic Carl had mistreated grandson Bobby, keeping him from his mum Mercedes, and Glenn had shot his own son Adam at point blank range for grassing the gangster to the police. Love rat Russ’s treatment of her daughter Goldie made him Breda’s latest victim…

We even saw her take a trophy in the form of a button from Russ’s jacket which she knitted onto a teddy bear she gave to his orphaned son Max – similar to the one Bobby has with Carl’s button knitted on it Breda made for him! The question now is, will family loyalty mean Breda can sit back and let Mercedes take the blame for Russ’s demise? Or will she come clean about her killing spree?

