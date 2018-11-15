Hollyoaks – Jennifer Metcalfe reacts to McQueen wedding disaster

The sixth wedding of Hollyoaks‘ serial bride Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has ended in disaster with groom Russ Owen (Stuart Manning) exposed as a cheat before being murdered in cold blood and the bride being wrongly arrested for the crime.

E4’s hour-long edition on Thursday 15 November focused on the nuptials which descended into chaos when Russ’s one-night stand with the bride’s cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) was exposed, setting off a chain of events that saw Mercy’s protective cousin – and secret lover – Sylver McQueen (David Tag) attack her intended who was then dealt a blow to the head from a mystery assailant.

Mercedes found her fiance’s dead body in Sylver’s workshop but claimed she didn’t bump him off – before viewers discovered Sylver’s mum Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) was the culprit, and that he was the latest victim in the seemingly-sweet nanny’s killing spree that also included Carl Costello and Glenn Donovan.

RadioTimes.com spoke to Jennifer Metcalfe, aka Mercedes, at the soap’s recent storm week screening where we had a sneak preview of the dramatic wedding episodes. The star was delighted to see her character ascend the aisle for an incredible sixth time despite the fact not all the weddings went ahead, and not all the husbands survived…

“When she’s with someone it’s the thing to do,” she told us. “Mercedes loves a wedding, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love it!” As for the betrayal from cousin Goldie for sleeping with Russ, Metcalfe reckons the McQueen girls will eventually forgive and forget. “Mercy will come down on her like a ton of bricks at first, but eventually somehow they can move on.”

The actress also teased what the future holds for Mercedes and Sylver in the wake of Russ’s death – can she find happiness with her hunky cousin? “Sylver is a good guy, even though he’s been in prison! But that was self-defence from an abusive dad. Morally he’s a good guy, they know each other inside out as they grew up together. He’d bring out her sensitive side, she can’t put on the front she can with other men. There’s something nice about that.”

