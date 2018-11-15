Alfie back in EastEnders tonight – but why are him and Kat not together?

Shane Richie returns to EastEnders on Thursday 15 November as Alfie Moon pays a surprise visit to estranged wife Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) in a special hour-long episode.

Tonight’s double helping (to accommodate dropping an episode on Friday 16 November for BBC1’s charity extravaganza Children in Need taking over the schedules) sees Kat reunited with Alfie after he makes an unexpected phone call begging for help. Hoping she’ll see her children, Tommy, Bert and Ernie who she was forced to leave behind in Spain, Kat is crushed when she meets up with her hubby only for him to reveal they’re not with him – so what’s happened to the Moon boys, and what brings Alfie back?

Added to the drama is the fact Alfie is the father of Kat’s cousin Hayley Slater’s (Katie Jarvis) newborn baby girl, a secret only Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is aware of but viewers have been in on since May when he made a covert reappearance for two episodes and details of a one-night stand earlier in the year in Spain were exposed.

But why exactly are the Moons in such a marital mess? What’s the real reason Kat is banned from seeing her children? And why does Alfie think Hayley got rid of their baby? Here’s a quick Q&A catch-up session on the Kat, Alfie and Hayley story so far…

Why did Kat and Alfie split up?

At some point after their 2017 ill-fated Ireland-set spinoff Redwater, Kat and Alfie ended up running a bar in Spain. Kat’s cousin Hayley fled her hideous mum Bev to live and work with them and Mrs M cheated on a Russian barman called Dimitri. Her affair led to a unfortunate accident that put her kids in danger, and feeds into the answer to our next question…

Where are Kat’s kids and why are they not with her?

While in their mum’s care, Tommy dropped a kettle of boiling water over little brother Ernie which put him in hospital with terrible burns. Instead of watching the kids, Kat was upstairs with dirty Dimitri (presumably not discussing the impact of Brexit on their bar’s takings) and Alfie labelled her an unfit mother and threw her out, vowing she would never see her kiddies again.

Did Alfie and Hayley have an affair?

During the Moon marriage meltdown Alfie found solace in Hayley’s arms and a one-night stand resulted in her unplanned pregnancy. For him it was a one-off, but Hayles was hoping for more – so it was mortifying when Alfie returned to London in May and met with her in a dingy hotel room to discuss the baby and she tried to convince him she should move back to Spain so they could play happy families. His response? He barely remembered the hook-up and swiftly dashed to the cashpoint and came back with money for an abortion and flew back to the Costa del Sleazo.

Who else knows Alfie is the father of Hayley’s baby?

Canny Jean worked it out despite Hayley constantly shutting down any awkward paternity questions. Finally admitting all, guilt-ridden Hayley has had a few close shaves when judgmental Jean threatened to call Alfie and reveal all to Kat, but eventually she decided to keep her counsel. Clearly she doesn’t want any more epic shouting matches between Hayley and Kat, and frankly neither do we.

Why has Alfie not been in touch since Hayley gave birth?

Back in May Alfie made it obvious he just wasn’t that into Hayley, despite her massive crush, their lusty liaison should never have happened and basically insisted she have an abortion, so he left town six months ago assuming there would be no baby for him to worry about. Although why was bothered about Kat finding out he’d cheated when he’d already thrown her out for infidelity and banned her from seeing the kids and showed no signs of wanting her back is not 100% clear… Perhaps we’ll get some answers now he’s back on screen? Alfie is bound to find out Hayley’s just given birth to their daughter – how will he react?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.