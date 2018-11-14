Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

Everything you need to know about the live final of Strictly 2018

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

From the 15 celebrities in this series of Strictly Come Dancing, there can only be one winner.

Advertisement

Whoever it may be will be following in Holby City star Joe McFadden’s footsteps when they lift the Glitterball trophy in the live Strictly 2018 final.

But when is the last episode in this series of Strictly going to be?

The 2018 Strictly final will be on Saturday 15th December on BBC1. We don’t have an exact time yet, but at some point that night the winner of the competition will be awarded with the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Who will Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Head Judge Shirley Ballas deem the best dancer of them all? And who will the voters choose to save? It remains to be seen…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bollywood: The World's Biggest Film Industry (BBC)

“Shakespeare is so Bollywood”: Anita Rani shares her love for India’s cinema classics

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Strictly Come Dancing Logo - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC

The theme of the 2018 Strictly stars’ code names has been revealed

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemates

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Strictly Come Dancing Logo - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC

When is the next Strictly Come Dancing celebrity going to be announced?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more