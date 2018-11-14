When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

From the 15 celebrities in this series of Strictly Come Dancing, there can only be one winner.

Whoever it may be will be following in Holby City star Joe McFadden’s footsteps when they lift the Glitterball trophy in the live Strictly 2018 final.

But when is the last episode in this series of Strictly going to be?

The 2018 Strictly final will be on Saturday 15th December on BBC1. We don’t have an exact time yet, but at some point that night the winner of the competition will be awarded with the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Who will Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Head Judge Shirley Ballas deem the best dancer of them all? And who will the voters choose to save? It remains to be seen…

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1