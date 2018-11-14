Orange Is the New Black cast release touching video announcing final season

The Orange Is the New Black cast have released an emotional video on Twitter, confirming that the show’s seventh season will be its last.

The video, featuring long-running cast members including Taylor Schilling (Piper), Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Adrienne C Moore (Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes) and Natascha Lyonne (Nicky), had the internet reaching for the tissues and the I’m-not-crying-you-are GIFs.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red in the Netflix series, said during the video.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Aduba said, before adding that the cast’s friendships would continue despite the show ending.

Predictably, fans of the show aren’t ready for its upcoming conclusion.

“ # OITNB is comin to an end & I can’t handle it. It’s the first Netflix show I ever fell in love with,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m definitely not ready to let # OITNB go and I probably never will be,” another fan tweeted.

