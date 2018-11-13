Sharon and Keanu caught by Phil on EastEnders?

Keanu will be back in Sharon’s bed on next week’s EastEnders, but are they about to busted by Phil? The Walford warhorse will return to town after spending the last couple of months in Spain, but is he about to be greeted with the sight of his wife cheating with another man?

In the run-up to Phil’s comeback, Sharon will be seen spotting Keanu fixing Dennis’s bike and, unable to resist him any longer, invites him for lunch. Keanu is left perplexed by Sharon’s request and ignores her advances, questioning why she’s playing games with him.

As the tension builds, Sharon finally admits the truth – she loves Keanu. After hearing this, the two of them head back to the Mitchells’ and make amends by sleeping together. But it looks as though the pair’s passion will be interrupted by the sound of the key in the lock as Phil unexpectedly arrives home from his trip overseas.

Keanu and Sharon have almost been caught once before, when Louise received a sound file inadvertently sent by Sharon while she was – ahem – distracted. They may have managed to explain away that little slip-up, but surely they won’t be so lucky when it comes to the fury of Phil?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.