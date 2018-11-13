Accessibility Links

What are the best Black Friday 2018 Samsung deals?

Everything you need to know about the best discounts for Samsung phones, tablets and TVs

Phones, TV, smartwatches or tablets: if you’re going for a new one (or few) this Black Friday then you’re probably wondering what Samsung can offer.

Fortunately, you can expect the technology brand to offer some products at the fraction of their normal price on Black Friday and proceeding Cyber Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

As Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 22nd November in 2018, Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

Will Samsung take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Amazon are one of the retailers that embrace Black Friday the most and will be sure to be offering a huge range of discounts and lightning deals on and around Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Samsung on Black Friday 2018?

Samsung say customers can expect “fantastic savings on smartphones, tablets, TVs and more, as well as some exclusive bundles, all with free delivery” on Black Friday. This could mean savings on Galaxy Note phones and tablets, as well as 4K and 8K TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and watches.

Latest Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend Samsung deals Deals:

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

