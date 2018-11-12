Who is Victoria’s date Leon on Emmerdale? All you need to know about actor Rob Norbury

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) gets a new love interest on Emmerdale this week when drayman Leon makes a big impression on her. As fans of the ITV soap know, Vic is currently in an emotional state after learning that estranged husband Adam has now moved on.

But viewers can expect Victoria to move on tonight with lascivious Leon, much to the consternation of Diane and Matty, who know the drayman’s reputation as being something of a ladies’ man. By midweek, though, Victoria will come to regret taking Leon home with her when he starts coming on too strong. Will he take no for an answer?

Leon is played by actor Rob Norbury, best known to soap fans for his role in Hollyoaks as the ill-fated Riley Costello, who was killed off in a shock shooting in 2012.

Prior to Hollyoaks, the Oldham-born star had a three-year stint as Donnie Briscoe in school-set drama Grange Hill. More recently, Norbury played Mike Nolan in Sky 1 comedy Rovers and PC Martin in ITV comedy drama Brief Encounters.

Aside from the acting, Norbury also has another career as a restaurant boss, having launched two restaurants in Oldham.

