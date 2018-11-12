I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show ahead of the 2018 series airing this November on ITV.

Here are some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Fleur East

The former X Factor star has long been rumoured to be in talks to join the jungle, but with East now spotted touching down in Australia ahead of the new series, her participation looks as good as certain.

Just in case you don’t remember, the singer finished second in the 2014 competition, losing out to Ben Heanow in the final.

Although grabbing a number 3 hit with Sax the following year, East has since parted ways with Syco Music. Could I’m A Celeb offer her a second break?

Harry Redknapp

He’s best known for managing some of the best teams in football but Harry Redknapp looks set to swap the pitch for the leafy wilderness Down Under after arriving in Brisbane airport, Australia, ahead of the new series.

“I’m not allowed to say!” he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio in October 2018, responding to the question of whether he’d signed up to the creepy-crawly infested show. “Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Redknapp – father to footballer and presenter son Jamie and uncle to Frank Lampard – is currently out of a job, after being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017, but is under no illusion he’ll be king of the jungle. “I’m useless,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2013, adding that his wife Sandra “does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

Aged 71, if you ask us it’s high time he learned to make a cuppa (even if it means lighting a fire on a jungle stove to do so…)

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer plays Prince McQueen on the Channel 4 soap – but might the I’m A Celeb producers have cast him in a new role as a hunk Down Under? The Sun quotes a source as saying: “Jungle producers were keen to snap up a young star with a fresh following to tune into the show.”

Following from this, the actor has been spotted in Brisbane airport – home of the series which kicks off later in November.

Malique wouldn’t be the first Hollyoaks actor to join the show, following in the footsteps of Jamie Lomas, Stuart Manning and Jorgie Porter.

Nick Leeson

After finishing fourth in Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, the British Wolf of Wall Street seems to have whet his appetite for reality TV, hinting on Twitter he’s joining I’m a Celeb.

That’s what we can gather after the former banker posted a picture of a plane ticket to Australia just ahead of the new series.

Long trip to Australia starting now pic.twitter.com/YyNLC57Drd — Nick Leeson (@TheNickLeeson) November 11, 2018

Leeson became a household name in 1995 after his unauthorised trading led to the collapse of Barings Bank. When he was finally arrested after fleeing to Singapore he had lost the bank £827 million.

Georgia Steel

Known best for her loyalty on Love Island, Georgia could be the first ever contestant of the ITV2 dating show to take part in I’m a Celebrity…!.

Asked by the Express about whether she’d take part, Steel hinted that she might be headed out to the jungle.

“I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing,” she said, adding: “Very scary though. Of course, anything is possible…”

Olivia Buckland

Fellow Love Islander Olivia Buckland also has her heart set on the jungle, after revealing that she’d love to take part.

“I’d be so shocking, but I’d love to do I’m A Celebrity,” she told CelebsNow. ‘I’d love to meet Holly [Willoughby],’ she added. ‘I’ve met her a couple of times but to work with her on I’m A Celeb, and if Ant and Dec could make a comeback I’d absolutely adore that.”

Olivia came second on Love Island back in 2016, alongside her now-husband Alex Bowen, the first contestants to tie the knot.

Seann Walsh

The comedian became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2018 when he was eliminated from the show during Halloween Week.

However, it’s what’s been going on off the dance floor that has got people talking, after Seann was pictured kissing pro partner Katya Jones after a ‘drunken’ night out.

Could the latest victim of the ‘Strictly Curse’ be about to go straight from Strictly on BBC1 to I’m a Celebrity on ITV? He’s already been hotly tipped, but so far his representatives say any rumours of him joining are “pure speculation”.

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s ex and former stripper Kieran Hayler might be going down under this year.

A source told The Sun: “He’s been in contact with the show’s bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series.

“Kieran wants to show the public he’s a real bloke and isn’t scared of the challenges.”

Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Her stint on Celebs On The Farm should prepare her well for the wild creatures down under, too…