What are the best Black Friday 2018 TV deals at Argos?

Good news for those want to upgrade their TV: Argos is set to slash its screen prices this Black Friday, offering customers huge discounts and deals on the latest models.

So, what TVs are on offer at Argos ahead of Black Friday 2018? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

As Thanksgiving in the US falls on Thursday 22nd November in 2018, Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

Will Argos take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Argos is one of the retailers that embraces Black Friday the most in the UK: expect a number of discounts and lightning deals on and around the day.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Argos on Black Friday 2018?

Expect the retailer to offer some deep discounts on TVs, with Argos selling a lot of TVs last year. In fact, they claim to have sold 15,394 sets in 2017, which, if you put them side-by-side, would be apparently enough to cross the Grand Canyon two and a half times over.

Latest Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend Argos TV deals Deals:

This page will be updated when new deals become available…