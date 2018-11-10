Linda loses the Queen Vic on EastEnders as Shirley chucks her out

Accessibility Links

The landlady is shown the door

Linda (Kellie Bright) is thrown out of the Queen Vic on EastEnders

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) will turn the tables on Linda (Kellie Bright) in an upcoming episode of EastEnders when she turfs her and sinister Stuart (Ricky Champ) out of the Queen Vic.

Linda has been at loggerheads with the Carters after turning her back on incarcerated husband Mick (Danny Dyer), choosing instead to side with his accuser Stuart.

But despite fans of the BBC1 soap suspecting that Linda is, in fact, duping Stuart in a bid to extract a confession, the Queen Vic landlady will continue to stand by her decision in the weeks ahead when she refuses to put her wedding ring back on and visit Mick in prison.

But when Shirley makes a surprise return to the Vic and learns what’s been going on, she loses her cool with Linda and tells Tina that she won’t let Mick go down without a fight.

In a show of strength, Shirley then decides to throw Linda’s things over the bar before kicking both her and Stuart out of the pub. So is this the end of an era at the Queen Vic as Linda is shown the door? Or is the storyline destined to take another twist?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

