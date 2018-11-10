Home and Away dropped from schedules until 2019

Home and Away will be dropped from the Channel 5 schedules after Friday 23 November until early 2019 as the Australian soap takes its annual break.

Traditionally disappearing from UK screens over Christmas to make way for seasonal programming and keep pace with Australia, where the show is almost a month ahead and also goes on a festive hiatus on its native Seven Network, fans will be left hanging as the soap pauses for at least six weeks with a return date yet to be confirmed by Channel 5.

What happens in the last episode of Home and Away for 2018?

In Australia the winter break is made a virtue of as storylines deliberately gear towards an ‘end of season finale’ complete with multiple cliffhangers for the last instalment of the year, which is somewhat lost on UK viewers due to the difference in pace meaning the hook-packed episode ends up shown some time in late January.

Channel 5’s final showing on Friday 23 November (Thursday 22 November on sister channel 5STAR which shows the next episode a day early) ends with Raffy Morrison having an epileptic seizure while alone on the beach, Chelsea Campbell’s engagement to Colby Thorne under threat from her disapproving dad, and Maggie Astoni contemplating her future after beating cancer.

When will Home and Away be back?

Other plots simmering away that will await a resolution in the new year include Jasmine Delaney’s jealously of boyfriend Robbo Shaw’s plan to have a baby by IVF with Tori Morgan, Dean Thompson being rejected by his estranged father, and Justin Morgan and Willow Harris reaching a crossroads in their relationship.

Channel 5 have yet to confirm a return date but have said it will be back on our screens in early 2019.

