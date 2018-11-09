Who is Elsa in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about actress Kelly Harrison

Coronation Street finally solves the mystery behind the secret phone calls plaguing Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) on Friday 9 November when the glamorous Elsa (Kelly Harrison) arrives in Weatherfield.

Someone listed in Nick’s contacts only as ‘E’ has been harassing the recently-returned character, who has been very evasive to old flame Carla Connor (Alison King) this week as to what he got up to while living in Nottingham during his year away from the street. Claiming he ran a restaurant with his mate’s wife Elsa for dodgy-sounding tax reasons, Nick was obviously being economical with the truth as he then called ‘E’ and lied about the reasons he was staying in Manchester.

When Elsa shows up unexpectedly Nick panics and is desperate to keep her away from Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who he is on the verge of rekindling his relationship with, but canny Carla catches up with her and gets the full story…

Who did Kelly Harrison play in Casualty?

Playing newcomer Elsa is actress Kelly Harrison, who viewers may recognise from her three-year stint (2001-2004) as plucky paramedic Nikki Marshall in BBC1 medical drama Casualty.

A few years before Casualty launched her acting career, back in 1998 Yorkshire-born Harrison was working as a teenage model and appeared as herself in BBC1 docusoap Paddington Green, an early reality show format about life in a west London community, where casting directors first spotted her.

Since her Casualty breakthrough, Harrison has since appeared in numerous TV dramas including The Bill, Silent Witness, A Passionate Woman, Safe House, Happy Valley, The End of the F***ing World, Derry Girls and this year in Debbie Horsfield’s Age Before Beauty.

Is Elsa set to become a regular fixture on the cobbles, or will Nick want her out of his life?

