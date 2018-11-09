Will there be a second series of The Night Manager after all?

A second series of the BBC/AMC hit The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, might not be happening after all — for now, at least.

The drama was based on the John le Carré novel, but whispers of an off-book sequel have persisted. Earlier this year, Elizabeth Debicki, who played the unhappy partner to Laurie’s weapons dealing billionaire in the drama, hinted to RadioTimes.com that a sequel might be on the cards.

“Is there another one? I’m sworn to secrecy…” she teased when asked about the rumours, before adding: “I think [a sequel] might be in the works, yeah.”

However, producer Simon Cornwell — who is also Le Carré’s son — has revealed that those plans may now have been scrapped.

“Not being cute, I really don’t know,” Cornell said when asked about the rumours during an interview with Television magazine.

“We don’t have scripts for it yet, and we would only think about making a second series of The Night Manager if it was going to be really good. And I’m sure that Hugh [Laurie] and Tom and Olivia [Colman], who are not exactly under-employed actors, won’t want to come back unless it’s excellent, frankly.

“And, you know, we have all of Le Carré’s body of work to pick from,” said Cornell.

Cornell is also producing the forthcoming BBC adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl, another Le Carré work, starring Alexander Skarsgard.

This article was originally published on 20 September 2018