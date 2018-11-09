Elsa revealed to be Nick’s secret wife on Coronation Street – Ben Price reacts

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) has been revealed to be married on tonight’s Coronation Street after his secret wife Elsa (played by Kelly Harrison) turned up in Weatherfield.

With his feelings for ex-wife Leanne being rekindled, the last person Nick wanted to see on the Street was Elsa, who he managed to intercept just as she was heading towards Number Eight.

After being steered into the Bistro, Elsa noticed that Nick had taken his wedding ring off – an observation that lead to him biting the bullet and asking for a divorce.

Asked about his reaction to Nick’s marriage twist, actor Ben Price told RadioTimes.com: “It’s been very interesting to play out. It means that Nick has another side to him – it’s not all about Leanne and Carla. And there’s a lot attached to that new wife. You’ll find out that he’s had a different time of it while he’s been away and it gives me the opportunity to slightly tinker with Nick. I was very happy and Kelly [Harrison] is great.”

An added complication came this evening in the form of Carla whose suspicions about Nick were aroused when she found his abandoned wedding ring. After she then introduced herself to Elsa as Nick’s business partner, the Weatherfield newcomer broke down and revealed who she was, adding that Nick has been lying to her for weeks.

Friday’s double bill then ended with Carla confronting Nick in the factory with his wedding ring, saying that unless he signs over his half of the business to her, she’ll spill the beans to both Elsa and Leanne.

Next week’s episodes will see tensions increase when Leanne decides that there should no longer be any tensions between her and Nick and decides to bring him up to date on the details of her love life in the time he’s been away. But will Nick opt to do the same? Or continue to keep his marriage under wraps?

