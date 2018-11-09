EastEnders cast performs Disney medley for Children in Need 2018

Albert Square will be transformed into a whole new world on Children in Need night this year as the cast of EastEnders perform a Disney medley for the charity fundraising extravaganza.

As these new pictures released by the BBC show, Tilly Keeper (who normally plays Louise Mitchell) is to feature as Jasmine, with co-star Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) taking on the role of Aladdin.

Morris’s screen mum Lorraine Stanley (Walford’s Karen Taylor) will sing Friend Like Me as she performs as the Genie, while Jessie Wallace (Kat Moon) is to take centre stage to sing Let it Go from Frozen.

Viewers will also see Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, ably supported by Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi) as Gaston and Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed) as LeFou.

Speaking today about the experience, Tilly Keeper said: “It was a dream come true to be a Disney princess for BBC Children in Need! We had so much fun filming the performance; it was such a special day. Let’s hope we all raise lots of money on the night for this fantastic charity.”

Zack Morris added: “Never in a million years did I think I would be playing Aladdin as I danced round Albert Square. I had so much fun taking part and it’s such an honour to be part of something so special. I really hope it helps to raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need.”

EastEnders has a long tradition of pulling out all the stops for Children in Need, with Grease, Les Miserables and the rock band Queen all providing inspiration in previous years.

Fans can see the results on appeal night itself which begins at 7.00pm on November 16th, BBC1.

