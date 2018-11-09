Debbie’s trial date revealed in Emmerdale – will she be in prison for Christmas?

It could be a bleak Christmas for Emmerdale‘s Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) as her trial for arranging the acid attack on Ross Barton (Michael Parr) has been set for Friday 14 December, meaning there’s a good chance she could be spending the festive period behind bars.

In Thursday 8 November’s double bill, Debbie learnt the date had been set and shared the news with daughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill). It was bittersweet for the single mum, as doctors had just announced Sarah was recovering well from her recent heart transplant and should be home in time for Christmas.

Despite Sarah’s assurances the jury would see she did nothing wrong, Debbie later confided her fears to dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) at being ripped away from her kids if she were to be found guilty for her part in the horrific attack that left ex-lover Ross scarred for life.

How is Debbie to blame for the acid attack on Ross?

The attack was a dreadful case of mistaken identity for Debbie who organised for former lover Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) to get a beating after betraying her – only hoodlum Simon McManus (Liam Ainsworth) got the wrong guy and took things too far by using a corrosive substance which saw Ross accidentally targeted.

Unable to live with the guilt any longer, Deb handed herself into the police last month after Simon was finally apprehended and admitted her part in the proceedings. Currently out on bail, she has been warned she could be facing up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Is Joe still alive?

Adding to Deb’s woes is that fact fiancee Joe Tate (they later made it up, despite her trying to have him beaten up…) has seemingly abandoned her for no reason, unaware Cain believes he killed him – despite the fact he’s being played by Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) who may or may not have actually murdered his employer.

Crying on Cain’s shoulder at her potential incarceration and heartbreak over Joe’s unexplained disappearance, fans were left sympathising for Debbie but also wondering how long the Dingle dad can go before he cracks and tells her what (he thinks) happened to Mr Tate.

The story continues on Friday 9 November when Debbie is stopped in her tracks by a text from Joe saying ‘I’m sorry’ – is Joe actually still alive and ready to explain everything, or is there another explanation? Could Deb get closure with Joe before her pre-Christmas court appearance?

