I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show ahead of the 2018 series airing this November on ITV.

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Georgia Steel

Known best for her loyalty on Love Island, Georgia could be the first ever contestant of the ITV2 dating show to take part in I’m a Celebrity…!.

Asked by the Express about whether she’d take part, Steel hinted that she might be headed out to the jungle.

“I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing,” she said, adding: “Very scary though. Of course, anything is possible…”

Olivia Buckland

Fellow Love Islander Olivia Buckland also has her heart set on the jungle, after revealing that she’d love to take part.

“I’d be so shocking, but I’d love to do I’m A Celebrity,” she told CelebsNow. ‘I’d love to meet Holly [Willoughby],’ she added. ‘I’ve met her a couple of times but to work with her on I’m A Celeb, and if Ant and Dec could make a comeback I’d absolutely adore that.”

Olivia came second on Love Island back in 2016, alongside her now-husband Alex Bowen, the first contestants to tie the knot.

Seann Walsh

The comedian became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2018 when he was eliminated from the show during Halloween Week.

However, it’s what’s been going on off the dance floor that has got people talking, after Seann was pictured kissing pro partner Katya Jones after a ‘drunken’ night out.

Could the latest victim of the ‘Strictly Curse’ be about to go straight from Strictly on BBC1 to I’m a Celebrity on ITV? He’s already been hotly tipped, but so far his representatives say any rumours of him joining are “pure speculation”.

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s ex and former stripper Kieran Hayler might be going down under this year.

A source told The Sun: “He’s been in contact with the show’s bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series.

“Kieran wants to show the public he’s a real bloke and isn’t scared of the challenges.”

Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Her stint on Celebs On The Farm should prepare her well for the wild creatures down under, too…