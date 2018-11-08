What are the best Black Friday 2018 TV deals in the UK?

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV: Black Friday is set to bring plenty of sales on screens, online retailers slashing prices for customers for a brief time before Christmas.

This now-famous day of discounts has become known for its technology deals, with both Black Friday and proceeding Cyber Monday offering a range of sets for a fraction of the price.

Interested? Of course. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

As Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 22nd November in 2018, Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday TV deals last year?

Last year customers could save hundreds on the latest LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony and Samsung screens. For instance, John Lewis slashed £799 off the price of the Panasonic 65EZ952B 65″ OLED HDR 4K Smart TV and Currys £600 off their LG 70UJ675V 70″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV price.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with TV deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Currys, PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME, John Lewis, eBay, AO, Very and many more joining the retail party.

Latest Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend TV Deals:

