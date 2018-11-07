Robert and Aaron face court battle for baby Seb – Emmerdale fans react

Emmerdale’s Aaron and Robert have been left fearing that they will lose access to baby Seb after learning that Rebecca is now considering restricting their contact. Tuesday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Aaron make the rash move of not returning Seb to Rebecca’s care, only for Robert to eventually help him see sense.

But after taking Seb back to his mum, Robert arrived back home with the news that Aaron’s actions had really freaked Rebecca out. “Ross is pushing her to restrict contact,” Robert told his husband, adding that Rebecca might end up using the current situation against them.

“It might end up in court after all,” said Robert, leaving Aaron anxious about the possible legal fight ahead.

Following the episode’s broadcast, fans took to Twitter to offer up their opinions on the latest drama, with #Robron devotees wasting no time in siding with their favourite characters:

Seb should be with Robert & Aaron #Emmerdale — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) November 6, 2018

It’s heartbreaking to watch Aaron so upset I would like to see seb stay with Aaron and Robert x — lorraine (@lorrain76846804) November 6, 2018

While others thought that the baby belonged with his mother:

Rebecca is seb's mum she deserves to have him #Emmerdale — NIAMH🐬 (@niamhelizabeth5) November 5, 2018

Emmerdale has yet to reveal whether Rebecca will indeed instigate legal proceedings, but these latest events do look set to have an impact on Robert and Aaron’s marriage. Upcoming scenes will see Aaron leave Robert stunned when he broaches the subject of the two of them having their own child. But when Aaron decides to reveal their surrogacy plan to Chas, Robert stops him and Aaron realises that he’s stalling for time. Could he be having second thoughts about having a child with Aaron?

