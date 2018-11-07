Paula and Sophie fall out on Coronation Street – will this ruin Sally’s chances in court?
The bust-up could have big repercussions
Legal eagle Paula is put on the back foot in tonight’s Coronation Street when her lover Sophie inadvertently jeopardises Sally’s chances of getting a fair trial.
Wednesday’s double bill will see Paula turn up for a meal at Speed Daal in the company of some other lawyers. But Sophie is soon left bristling when an off-hand Paula starts treating her like a waitress.
What Sophie doesn’t know, though, is that one of Paula’s lunch guests has useful information about Sally’s case, while the other is a judge who could potentially be presiding over the trial in court.
Pretty soon, Sophie has misread the situation and ends up being rude to both men – earning a reprimand from Paula in the process. Has Sophie just ensured that Sally will remain incarcerated?
- Hit-and-run horror for Liz this Christmas on Coronation Street
- Maria makes a shock decision about her future on Coronation Street
- Sinead stops chemo in Coronation Street – and lies to Daniel about it
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actress Stirling Gallagher expressed her hopes that Paula and Sophie can work through their differences:
“I believe that they do love each other and it would be a terrible shame if we didn’t get to explore that further. I’d like to see whether they could get married and adopt a baby. It would be tricky and there’s the potential for many complications. I personally think that would be a lovely storyline.”
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.