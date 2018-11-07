Maria makes a shock decision about her future on Coronation Street

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) makes a life-changing decision in Coronation Street next week when she starts to rethink her plans for the future – has she been too hasty in abandoning her old job with Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) at her salon in favour of going into business with rival stylist Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska)?

Monday 12 November sees Maria accompany Aud and a bunch of other friends and associates to a local hairdressing awards ceremony. Having been nominated by frenemy Claud for a ‘lifetime achievement’ prize – no doubt a dig from Ms Colby about her pal’s age – embarrassed Audrey hits the bottle to get through the event and is slightly sozzled when she takes to the stage to accept her award.

Making an impassioned, if slurred, speech about how she still sees Maria as a daughter and that she wishes her success in her ventures with Claudia despite their antagonism, Ms Connor is suddenly mortified at betraying Audrey and tells David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) she thinks she made a big mistake in jumping ship on his gran and stropping off to run Claud’s new salon on Victoria Street.

Maria’s big decision means trouble for another Corrie resident

On Wednesday 14 November, as Audrey fumes the video of her drunken speech has become an internet sensation, Maria visits her old boss and begs they bury the hatchet, proposing she pull out of her deal with Claudia and they into business together instead.

However, her u-turn is set to have unforeseen repercussions for another street resident which won’t make Maria particularly popular. Upon learning she’s ditching their deal, smug Claudia tells Maria she won’t be able to refund the investment Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) put in to get Ms Connor started as it’s too far down the line and the money was given in good faith.

So while she’s built bridges with surrogate mum Audrey, has Maria risked the wrath of fellow Weatherfield veteran Rita by forcing her to lose out financially?

