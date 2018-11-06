What time is Doctor Who on TV?

Every man, woman and their robot dog is pretty excited to see Jodie Whittaker take over the role of the Doctor this year– but what time will the next episode of Doctor Who actually be on our screens?

The next episode of Doctor Who, Vinay Patel’s Demons of the Punjab, will air on Sunday 11th November on BBC1 at 7.00pm.

The episode will see the Tardis team travel back to 1947 India to explore the family secrets of Mandip Gill’s character Yaz, only to find mysterious forces at work in history.

What does this mean for the Doctor Who Christmas special?

Of course, the series having begun in early October will leave Doctor Who series 11 still on the air unusually close to Christmas, when the series is expected to continue its tradition of releasing a special festive adventure.

By our calculations, the series 11 finale will air on Sunday 9th December, meaning that fans only have to wait just over two weeks before seeing the Doctor in all her Yuletide glory.

Why isn’t the series still on Saturdays?

There are a few potential reasons for why Doctor Who is moving from Saturdays to Sunday evenings (mostly that Sunday is more associated with TV drama, especially in the autumn/winter), and we’ve gone into some possible motives behind the big shake-up here.

“New Doctor, new home!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.

“Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time.

“(Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

“With Chris Chibnall at the helm and Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor we are heralding a brand new era for the show and so it feels only right to give it a new home on Sunday nights at the heart of BBC One’s Autumn schedule,” added BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore.

How many episodes will the series have?

Doctor Who series 11 had 65-minute opening episode, which will be followed by nine 50-minute episodes, making for a 10-week series overall. The projected Christmas special will be a separate episode, bringing the total up to 11 as a whole.

In other words, we have a whole autumn and winter chock-full of Doctor Who goodness, and it’s just getting started. Hip hip, Who-ray!

Doctor Who airs on BBC1 on Sundays