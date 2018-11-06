Accessibility Links

  3. New death trauma for Paddy on Emmerdale tonight – “It hits him hard,” says Dominic Brunt

New death trauma for Paddy on Emmerdale tonight – “It hits him hard,” says Dominic Brunt

The grieving vet also finds his relationship with Chas coming under threat

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) on Emmerdale

Paddy Kirk’s life will go from bad to worse on tonight’s this week on Emmerdale when both his livelihood and his relationship come under threat. In the wake of the death of his baby daughter Grace, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) will be left shaken further when Rhona (Zoe Henry) reveals that their veterinary practice is in financial trouble because a lot of clients are jumping ship in order to frequent a cheaper rival vets that has opened nearby.

Although clearly struggling with both work pressures and the heartache he’s suppressing, Paddy then insists on treating a client’s cat, but when the feline dies, Rhona ends up finding Paddy in tears. “It’s not Paddy’s fault – he’s not been negligent. But the death affects him emotionally more than it would normally have done. It hits him hard because he’s trying to shut off his emotions. It threatens to unravel him,” says actor Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy.

And yet despite getting emotional at work, Paddy is finding it hard to open up at home. “The grief has left a massive hole in both Paddy and Chas’s lives, but they’re coping very differently,” adds Brunt. “It’s hit Paddy in a strange way and he’s refusing to open up and let his feelings out. He’s trying to be strong for Chas, but in doing so, he’s stunted himself. He’s showing nothing in his emotions, so it’s all gone a little bit wrong.”

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) on Emmerdale

Aware that there’s a growing distance between them, Chas is starting to feel alone in her grief. Will the couple be able to get through their struggles? And can Paddy admit to Chas how he’s truly feeling? “Well, Paddy is frightened of opening up. He’s coming across as very cold, but the thought of opening up frightens the life out of him because he thinks he’ll make a mess of the relationship. But there’s now a risk that their relationship might not survive. It’s a rocky road ahead for them.”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

