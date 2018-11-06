Will Courtney tell Liam who killed Glenn to save her baby in Hollyoaks?

The women of Hollyoaks teamed up to kill evil Glenn Donovan with Kim Butterfield agreeing to take the blame and flee the country, but the gangster’s suspicious son Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) is on a mission to discover what really happened to his father and in Tuesday 6 November’s E4 episode he plays dirty as he uses his and Courtney Campbell’s (Amy Conachan) baby to force her into betraying her accomplices.

In a ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ style twist, Glenn’s enemies the WAGs (Women Against Glenn, comprised of Grace Black, Simone Loveday, Farrah Maalik, Maxine Donovan and the aforementioned Campbell) all colluded to each poison the crime boss bringing on a fatal heart attack.

Vengeful Liam knows the girls are covering their tracks and that Kim was merely a fall guy, and with WAG leader Grace scared one of their number might crumble – jittery Maxine looking like the most likely culprit – she video called Kim abroad, but recorded her discussing what really happened and has threatened the other women she’ll use it against them if any of them blab, meaning they would all go down for murder.

Liam then targets Courtney, bringing their 11-month-old baby Iona (the result of a very ill-advised one-night stand) having snatched her from her foster home and blackmails Ms Campbell – either she tells him who killed Glenn, or she loses any hope of seeing Iona again.

Terrified for her child’s life, Courtney agrees to confess all to Liam – but will she really stab the WAGs in the back? And what reprisals will there be for her if she does?