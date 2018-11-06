Championship football TV fixtures 2018: watch and stream live matches on Sky Sports
How to watch and follow all the action from the Championships live on TV and online this season
It’s been a typically enthralling season in the championship thus far, with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich all vying for the top two promotion places, and Frank Lampard’s Derby and West Brom nipping at their heels in the play-off spots.
The action is set to continue this weekend, with a select few games airing live on Sky Sports and NOW TV.
Find out everything you need to know about the fixture list for the coming week and beyond below.
Friday 9th November
Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 10th November
West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 23rd November
Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 24th November
Rotherham United v Sheffield United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brentford v Middlesbrough 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 25th November
Aston Villa v Birmingham City 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 27th November
Leeds United v Reading, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Hull City v Norwich City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brentford v Sheffield United, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Preston North End v Middlesbrough, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wednesday 28th November
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Ipswich Town v Bristol City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Millwall v Birmingham City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Stoke City v Derby County 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 1st December
Sheffield United v Leeds United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 3rd December
West Bromwich Albion v Brentford 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 7th December
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 8th December
Reading v Sheffield United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV