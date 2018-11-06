Championship football TV fixtures 2018: watch and stream live matches on Sky Sports

It’s been a typically enthralling season in the championship thus far, with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich all vying for the top two promotion places, and Frank Lampard’s Derby and West Brom nipping at their heels in the play-off spots.

Advertisement

The action is set to continue this weekend, with a select few games airing live on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Find out everything you need to know about the fixture list for the coming week and beyond below.

Friday 9th November

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10th November

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 23rd November

Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 24th November

Rotherham United v Sheffield United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brentford v Middlesbrough 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 25th November

Aston Villa v Birmingham City 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 27th November

Leeds United v Reading, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Hull City v Norwich City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brentford v Sheffield United, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Preston North End v Middlesbrough, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 28th November

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Ipswich Town v Bristol City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Millwall v Birmingham City, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Stoke City v Derby County 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 1st December

Sheffield United v Leeds United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 3rd December

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 7th December

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Advertisement

Saturday 8th December

Reading v Sheffield United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV