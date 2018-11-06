Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bev Slater to sell Hayley’s baby daughter on EastEnders – with Kat’s help?

Bev Slater to sell Hayley’s baby daughter on EastEnders – with Kat’s help?

The Slater mum hatches a wicked plot in next week's episodes

Hayley (Katie Jarvis) and Bev (Ashley McGuire) on EastEnders

Evil Bev Slater (Ashley McGuire) will make plans to sell Hayley’s daughter on next week’s EastEnders – and even tries to cut Kat in the deal. Hayley has already been seen struggling with her newborn, with scenes broadcast last night seeing her abandon her on the Ahmeds’ doorstep.

Advertisement

But when mum Bev swoops in to help later this week, it initially seems as though Hayley (Katie Jarvis) is finally getting the support she badly needs. What Hayley doesn’t know is that her mother has wicked ulterior motives.

The upcoming drama will see Bev slyly attempt to put Hayley off by criticising her every effort. After later encouraging Hayley to get some fresh air, Bev takes a picture of the baby, clearly hatching a plan. And when Hayley arrives back, she overhears her mum on the phone and is left horrified by what she’s suggesting.

Bev and Hayley on EastEnders

Bev then tries to convince Hayley that she knows what’s best for the baby. But her words aren’t enough for Hayley, who puts in a secret call to Jean, unaware that Kat and Bev have overheard everything. Events then escalate at the Tube station as Bev stops Jean in her tracks and warns her to stay away from Hayley, just as Kat also turns up at Hayley’s demanding to know what’s going on.

Bev and Hayley on EastEnders

Kat to betray Hayley?

Hayley will be seen admitting that Bev wants her to give up the baby and when the woman herself turns up, Kat doesn’t gold back, knowing that she’s behind the plot. As tensions increase, Hayley decides to make a swift exit, but once alone, Bev offers Kat a cut of the money if she can get Hayley on board. So will Kat end up conniving with the mercenary Bev? Or will her loyalties ultimately end up lying with Hayley?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Hayley (Katie Jarvis) and Bev (Ashley McGuire) on EastEnders
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

bbcjh

EastEnders hospital dash – will Hayley die after giving birth to baby girl?

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5780

Hayley Slater’s mum Bev arrives on EastEnders – This Country actress Ashley McGuire joins the cast (Spoilers)

bbcjh

Hayley dies after giving birth alone in EastEnders baby drama?

Screen Shot 2018-09-21 at 15.24.16

Did Hayley and Bev’s vicious EastEnders showdown go too far?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more