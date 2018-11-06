Bev Slater to sell Hayley’s baby daughter on EastEnders – with Kat’s help?

Evil Bev Slater (Ashley McGuire) will make plans to sell Hayley’s daughter on next week’s EastEnders – and even tries to cut Kat in the deal. Hayley has already been seen struggling with her newborn, with scenes broadcast last night seeing her abandon her on the Ahmeds’ doorstep.

But when mum Bev swoops in to help later this week, it initially seems as though Hayley (Katie Jarvis) is finally getting the support she badly needs. What Hayley doesn’t know is that her mother has wicked ulterior motives.

The upcoming drama will see Bev slyly attempt to put Hayley off by criticising her every effort. After later encouraging Hayley to get some fresh air, Bev takes a picture of the baby, clearly hatching a plan. And when Hayley arrives back, she overhears her mum on the phone and is left horrified by what she’s suggesting.

Bev then tries to convince Hayley that she knows what’s best for the baby. But her words aren’t enough for Hayley, who puts in a secret call to Jean, unaware that Kat and Bev have overheard everything. Events then escalate at the Tube station as Bev stops Jean in her tracks and warns her to stay away from Hayley, just as Kat also turns up at Hayley’s demanding to know what’s going on.

Kat to betray Hayley?

Hayley will be seen admitting that Bev wants her to give up the baby and when the woman herself turns up, Kat doesn’t gold back, knowing that she’s behind the plot. As tensions increase, Hayley decides to make a swift exit, but once alone, Bev offers Kat a cut of the money if she can get Hayley on board. So will Kat end up conniving with the mercenary Bev? Or will her loyalties ultimately end up lying with Hayley?

