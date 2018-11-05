Spice Girls announce reunion tour

It’s been ten years since the Spice Girls bid us Goodbye, but the girl band has hit the Headlines once more as they (minus Victoria Beckham) reunite for a UK (and possibly world) tour.

Tabloid splashes on Monday morning were followed with teasing but no confirmation by Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton on her Heart breakfast show, before Mel “Scary Spice” B appeared to confirm not only a UK, but also world, tour in a lunchtime appearance the same day on ITV’s Loose Women.

And confirmation of a Spice World UK tour followed as promised at 3pm, in the form of the tweet below, which sees the four committed Spice Girls teaming up for a tetchy press announcement, followed by a string of dates and locations for a 2019 tour and an on-sale date and time of Saturday at 10:30am.

Speaking on Loose Women earlier, Mel “Scary Spice” B said: “Yeah we are [getting back together]. Very excited.

“It must be nearly five, six months now [I’ve had to keep it secret]. All the wheels are in motion. Our tickets go on sale on Friday. Was I meant to say that?”

“Oh yeah ,we are [doing a world tour]. Oh, I’m in trouble again,” she added. “I don’t think I’m allowed to say that. The hopes are that we go everywhere else in the world. For right now, it’s just the UK.”

Mel said the girls still hope to persuade Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham to join them. “It’s just the four us that’s fully confirmed. But you know, Vic might join us at some point. I hope so. I think it would be a shame if she didn’t, do you know what I mean?”

“She’s got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion and her kids. She’s just kind of not committing just yet. I’m hoping it’s going to change, but definitely us four.”