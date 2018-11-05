Accessibility Links

  3. Keegan Baker to exit EastEnders after murder shock?

Keegan Baker to exit EastEnders after murder shock?

Will Keegan go on the run?

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5806

A distraught Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) will start making plans to go on the run in tonight’s EastEnders after he tells his family about the shock knife crime he recently committed.

As viewers saw last week on the BBC1 soap, Keegan was involved in a showdown with a local thug who had defaced a poster of his late friend Shakil. After appearing to have pierced the gang member’s skin with a knife, Keegan bolted from the scene, only to be told later on by an angry Carmel (Bonnie Langford) that the lad he’d attacked had died.

Monday’s episode of EastEnders will see an overwhelmed Keegan struggling to hold things together and eventually admitting to the rest of the Taylors that he’s now responsible for someone’s death.

To Bernadette’s shock, Karen (Lorraine Stanley) tells Keegan to get out of Walford before the police catch up with him. But just when it looks as though he really is going to flee, Keegan instead comes to the realisation that he has to hand himself in to the authorities.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 03/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 05/11/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5806 (No. 5806) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS SATURDAY 3rd NOVEMBER 2018* Keegan find his passport he's going to run. Keegan Baker (ZACK MORRIS) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

After going to the police, a detective at the station starts to interrogate Keegan about his actions. So will the tortured teen now find himself behind bars as a result of his confession? All will be revealed when EastEnders screens these scenes tonight at 8.00pm.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

