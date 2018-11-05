Accessibility Links

What are the best Black Friday 2018 TV deals in the UK?

Everything you need to know about the deepest discount in screens

Customers pick up shopping carts containing Element Electronics 50-inch light-emitting diode (LED) high definition televisions at a Target Corp. store opening ahead of Black Friday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. U.S. retailers will kick off holiday shopping earlier than ever this year as stores prepare to sell some discounted items at a loss in a battle for consumers. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images TL, Getty

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV: Black Friday is set to bring plenty of sales on screens, online retailers slashing prices for customers for a brief time before Christmas.

This now-famous day of discounts has become known for its technology deals, with both Black Friday and proceeding Cyber Monday offering a range of sets for a fraction of the price.

Interested? Of course. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

As Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 22nd November in 2018, Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday TV deals last year?

Last year customers could save hundreds on the latest LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony and Samsung screens. For instance, John Lewis slashed £799 off the price of the Panasonic 65EZ952B 65″ OLED HDR 4K Smart TV and Currys £600 off their LG 70UJ675V 70″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV price.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with TV deals?

Expect to see AmazonCurrys, PC WorldArgosTescoGAMEJohn LewiseBayAOVery and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend TV Deals:

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

