Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Premier League, Ryder Cup and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2018 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2018 World Cup to Wimbledon, England cricket to live rugby, athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed when each event is taking place and which channel will be broadcasting it.

Check back regularly as we add more events to our guide to the best of BBC Sport, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more.

And with the likes of Amazon making waves in the sports rights market, it’s always worth checking whether the event you want to watch is available – even if you’re not a regular subscriber.

For major events such as the Fifa World Cup we will include separate guides to all the live fixtures on TV. Click the links below for more details.

November

3 November: Rugby union Autumn internationals begin: England v South Africa; Wales v Scotland – live on BBC, Sky Sports and NOW TV

3-14 November: Women’s World Twenty20 Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

6 November: Sri Lanka v England cricket, 1st Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

10 November: Rugby Autumn internationals: England v New Zealand – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

12-18 November: Tennis ATP Finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

23-25 November: Tennis Davis Cup final

27 November-9 December: Snooker UK Championship – live on BBC

28 November-16 December: Hockey Men’s World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV