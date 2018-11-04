I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show ahead of the 2018 series airing this November on ITV.

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Seann Walsh

The comedian became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2018 when he was eliminated from the show during Halloween Week.

However, it’s what’s been going on off the dance floor that has got people talking, after Seann was pictured kissing pro partner Katya Jones after a ‘drunken’ night out.

Could the latest victim of the ‘Strictly Curse’ be about to go straight from Strictly on BBC1 to I’m a Celebrity on ITV? He’s already been hotly tipped, but so far his representatives say any rumours of him joining are “pure speculation”.

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s ex and former stripper Kieran Hayler might be going down under this year.

A source told The Sun: “He’s been in contact with the show’s bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series.

“Kieran wants to show the public he’s a real bloke and isn’t scared of the challenges.”

Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Her stint on Celebs On The Farm should prepare her well for the wild creatures down under, too…

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was reportedly approached by I’m a Celeb bosses to join the 2018 series.

A source told The Sun: “Kate has been approached by show producers because they know she would be TV gold.

“Kate has always been relatable and game for a challenge but since entering her fifties she’s embracing all aspects of life and sees the Aussie jungle as the ultimate life test.”

Charlie Sloth

Charlie Sloth is yet to reveal any plans for life after Radio 1 after leaving the station (and 1 Xtra) sooner than expected following a sweary ramble on stage during Edith Bowman’s acceptance speech at a radio awards ceremony.

The DJ, 31, was due to do ten more shows for the BBC but found himself an immediate free agent after his interruption at the Arias Award Ceremony when Bowman was announced winner of Best Specialist Music Show – a category Sloth was also nominated for.

Describing the moment as “a bit of bants”, Sloth has since apologised for his actions, which have been compared to Kanye West’s 2009 MTV Movie Awards rant.

Soooo the Arias 😬… it was supposed to be a bit of bants with me jumping on stage, starting with me saying “ok ima let you finish” 🤷‍♂ it wasn’t directed at Edith, i love Edith and like I said so does my Mum ❤ I’ve apologised to Edith privately, I'm sorry to anyone I upset. — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

I’ve decided not do the remaining 10 shows on the BBC that I initially agreed. I love you all. Thank you ❤️ — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

Could a stint in the jungle be next?

Harry Redknapp

He’s best known for managing some of the best teams in football but Harry Redknapp could be swapping the pitch for the leafy wilderness Down Under.

“I’m not allowed to say!” he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio in October 2018, responding to the question of whether he’d signed up to the creepy-crawly infested show. “Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Redknapp – father to footballer and presenter son Jamie and uncle to Frank Lampard – is currently out of a job, after being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017, but is under no illusion he’ll be king of the jungle. “I’m useless,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2013, adding that his wife Sandra “does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

Aged 71, if you ask us it’s high time he learned to make a cuppa (even if it means lighting a fire on a jungle stove to do so…)

Anne Hegerty

She made her name on The Chase as one of the ITV daytime quiz’s most formidable Chasers – but could Anne Hegerty put her wealth of knowledge to use in the I’m a Celeb camp?

Known to fans as The Governess, Anne is no stranger to Australia, regularly appearing on their version of The Chase. But could she be about to swap the shiny studio for the leafy jungle?

Sair Khan

Coronation Street star Sair Khan would join a long history of soap stars camping out in the I’m a Celeb jungle. The actress – known for playing Alya Nazir on the ITV soap – is one of the latest celebs rumoured to join the reality jungle series.

She would join a host of Coronation Street stars to grace I’m a Celebrity, including Antony Cotton, Jenni McAlpine and Helen Flanagan.

Jamie Laing

The Made In Chelsea star went down well on ITV2’s I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp last year and has a youth-skewed online following, which has apparently piqued ITV’s interest – plus he’s mates with the reigning Queen of the Jungle who must be able to put in a good word for him, right?

A TV source reportedly told The Sun: “Jamie has been telling friends he is in talks to do it, which is long overdue after his stints on the ITV2 show.

“Producers love that he has got a TV following and online fans with his own YouTube channel, as they are trying to snap up a younger audience.

“He’s a cheeky chappie and no doubt the public will fall in love with him like they did Toff.”

If all goes according to plan, a reporting job on This Morning may not be far away…