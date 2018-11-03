What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

The host is joined on the sofa by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, grime superstar Stormzy, comedian Russell Howard and Boy George. Music comes from Norwegian pop singer Sigrid.

How many episodes will there be in the new series?

12 instalments have been confirmed.

Where is it filmed?

Funny you should ask. The new series of The Jonathan Ross Show will become the first show to be filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – will be recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.