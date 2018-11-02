Will Ross die? 9 times the Emmerdale bad boy cheated death

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) leaves Emmerdale on Friday 2 November after five years of brooding bad boy antics – and several brushes with death.

Leaving the village for a new life in Liverpool (possibly with girlfriend Rebecca White, played by Emily Head) it’s a miracle lovable rogue Ross has survived this long, seeing as most of his storylines have revolved dodging metaphorical bullets – and producers seem very keen on killing off members of his family (RIP mum Emma, dad James, brother Finn, uncle John and cousin Hannah). To mark his exit, RadioTimes.com presents a list of the buff Barton near-misses – Emmerdale’s very own cat with nine lives…

He almost drowned as a baby

Emma Barton had a lot to answer for – Ross’s estranged mum abandoned all her boys when they were kids, and when she came back into their lives it was revealed she tried to drown Ross when he was a baby. No wonder he was later in the frame for killing her (more of which later).

He was threatened by Laurel and a pair of scissors

We first met Ross in 2013 when he car-jacked a terrified Laurel Thomas. The meek vicar’s wife was so shaken by the ordeal she tracked him down and threatened him with a pair of scissors to get revenge, before he was revealed as Moira’s bad boy nephew. Imagine if he’d been murdered before we even got to know him.

He survived a deadly chase in a multi-storey car park

Ross’s first bad romance was with corrupt cop Donna Dingle. Dying of cancer, she convinced the bearded Barton to be the Clyde to her Bonnie and help her stage an elaborate robbery to financially secure her young daughter April’s future after her death. Doomed Don ended up handcuffed to the gangster they tried to rob from, and a chase atop a multi-storey car park ended with snipers taking aim and the tragic police officer jumping off the edge to her death. How did he get through that scenario unscathed?

He plunged into a lake while dangled off a cliff by Cain

Ross was having an affair with brother Pete’s fiancée Debbie, and protective dad Cain was so desperate to keep naughty Ross away from his daughter’s wedding he locked him in a van and dangled it off the edge of a cliff. Indestructible Ross escaped and plunged into the water, and later returned to the village on foot only to witness the post-helicopter crash carnage that had done a better job of wrecking the big day then he ever could.

He actually came back from the dead after a fight with Pete

His affair with Deb exposed, Ross and Pete brawled at the hospital while Ms Dingle fought for her life and their fight spilled outside. Furious at his brother’s betrayal, Pete threw Ross to the ground only for the bearded Barton to hit his head and appear to stop breathing. Despite being very near medical assistance, Pete chose to bury his sibling in a shallow grave in nearby woods, but when the guilty guy went back to find him three weeks later the body had gone. In an audacious ‘fooled you!’ twist, Ross was still alive and had been languishing in a coma somewhere. He was NOT happy when he got back home.

He could’ve fallen off the viaduct during a showdown with his mum

Back to unstable Emma – this time last year most of the cast had cause to want her dead, and when she was killed Ross was one of the prime suspects having learnt she murdered his dad James and was responsible for the death of little brother Finn. And don’t forget she tried to drown Ross as a baby. He dragged the nasty nurse up to the viaduct of doom and told her to jump, but it was actually Auntie Moira that finally pushed her. However, lucky Ross was one slip away from meeting the same fate as his father and ending up falling onto the Hotten bypass.

He survived a horrific acid attack

Perhaps the character’s defining storyline was February’s hard-hitting acid attack where he was assaulted with a corrosive substance in an attack organised by Debbie but intended for Joe Tate. Left with life-changing permanent facial scarring after the mistaken identity incident, Ross struggled in the aftermath of the excruciating assault. He may have escaped the grim reaper yet again, but his life was never the same…

He tried to kill himself

Hooked on painkillers and booze in the wake of the acid attack as he tried to cope with his disfigurement, Ross spiralled into despair and went off on a self-destruct mission. Pete found his missing bruv unconscious in the woods from substance abuse, developing a nasty infection in his acid wounds that almost finished him off. But yet again he lived to fight another day – literally.

He almost died trying to bring his attacker to justice

Teasing fans a few weeks back that Ross would be killed off as he finally tracked down acid attacker Simon, the fighting fellas fought furiously by a river as Moira (where she goes, death usually follows) tried to stop her nephew taking revenge. A cliffhanger moment saw worried Moira wail as a rock hit one of them on the head, but it was Simon who took the brunt and he was eventually apprehended, bringing Ross’s quest for justice to an end and laying the groundwork for his exit.

