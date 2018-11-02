What Championship football games can be watched and streamed live?

It’s been a typically enthralling season in the championship thus far, with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich all vying for the top two promotion places, and Frank Lampard’s Derby and West Brom nipping at their heels in the play-off spots.

Advertisement

The action is set to continue this weekend, with a select few games airing live on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Find out everything you need to know about the fixture list for the coming week and beyond below.

Friday 2nd November 2018

Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 3rd November 2018

Stoke City v Middlesbrough 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 4th November

Wigan Athletic v Leeds United 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 9th November

Sheffied United v Sheffield Wednesday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10th November

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 23rd November

Ipswitch Town v West Bromwich Albion 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 24th November

Rotheram United v Sheffield United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brentford v Middlesbrough 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 25th November

Aston Villa v Birmingham City 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 27th November

Leeds United v Reading, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 28th November

Stoke City v Derby County 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 1st December

Sheffield United v Leeds United 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 3rd December

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 7th December

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Advertisement

Saturday 8th December

Reading v Sheffield United 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV