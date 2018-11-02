What are the best Black Friday 2018 Smart Technology deals?

Smart Home enthusiasts, prepare yourself: whether you’re looking to purchase a new Amazon Alexa, Google Home, wi-fi connected thermostat, lights from Hive and Philips Hue or another must-have device from the huge range of tech available, Black Friday 2018 is upon us.

This now-famous day of discounts has become known for its smart tech deals, with both Black Friday and proceeding Cyber Monday offering products for a fraction of the price.

And the easiest way of tracking all these discounts? All the best deals will be posted below as they’re announced.

When is Black Friday 2018?

As Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 22nd November in 2018, Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

How can I be sure to get the best Smart Home technology deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What were the best Smart Home technology deals last year?

Both Amazon and Google slashed the price of voice-controlled speakers (Google Home Smart Speaker was reduced from £129 to £79, Amazon’s Echo Plus was dropped from £139.99 to £109.99).

Among last year’s many many deals, customers could also get discount on the Samsung Frontier Smartwatch (cut from £349.95 to £246.99) and Hive’s Active Heating and Hot Water with Professional Installation (£249.00 to £159.00).

Which retailers are likely to be involved with Smart Home technology deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Currys, PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME, John Lewis, eBay, AO, Very and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

Latest Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend Smart Home technology deals:

