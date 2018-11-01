Will Emmerdale’s Ross leave Rebecca and Moses behind?

Emmerdale‘s Ross Barton (Michael Parr) plans to abandon son Moses and girlfriend Rebecca White (Emily Head) and leave the village for a new life in Liverpool.

In emotional scenes in Thursday 1 November's double bill, Ross was forced to make the difficult decision after Bex suddenly changed her mind about the pair relocating so she could sort out legal custody of her own baby boy Seb with the lad's father Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and his husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), which meant staying put for at least a few months.

Why is Ross leaving his son Moses behind?

After initially threatening to take Moses from his angry mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Ross broke down to his kid’s other parent confessing his disappointment and frustration at having his chance of a fresh start taken away due to Bex’s about-turn.

Desperate to move on from the bad memories of the acid attack that left him scarred for life, tearful Ross explained Rebecca had scuppered his future but he felt duty-bound to follow her wishes after all the trauma she herself has been through. Encouraged by Charity to be honest, Ross later took Rebecca aside at the Woolpack for an emotional conversation in which he revealed he was going to Liverpool without her and was also leaving Moses behind, after agreeing regular access with understanding Charity.

Rebecca was devastated and despite Ross insisting they could still try and make it work by having a long-distance relationship, she took his decision as her being dumped and tearfully fled the pub.

What will happen to Rebecca and Seb if Ross leaves on his own?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Parr warned viewers it could be a heartbreaking exit for his character: “Ross realises he has no choice but to leave without Rebecca. He had a massive opportunity to turn away from all his bad boy antics and go straight and start over, and do it with the girl he loves. But he understands Rebecca has to do the right thing by her son and stay behind.”

Friday 2 November is Ross’s last episode, and fans will see the popular character depart the Dales for pastures new after bidding some emotional goodbyes. But will he be able to leave Moses, or could he have a last-minute change of heart? And is this really it for him and Rebecca, or will the cursed couple get their happy ending – and if they do, what will that mean for baby Seb?

