Is the West Ham v Spurs Carabou Cup Quarter Final on TV?

It’s been more than a decade since Tottenham Hotspur lifted a trophy (which was incidentally the League Cup, not sponsored by Carabou in those days) and even longer since West Ham Utd have seen top-grade silverware enter their stadium. So, although this competition may not be seen by everyone as the pinnacle of club football events – there’s no question… both of these teams want to be in the final in February and win this trophy.

Spurs were in action just two days ago, losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on a much-discussed Wembley pitch that still had many of the scars of an NFL game.

West Ham in that sense have had slightly more time to rest. They were last in action on Saturday evening at Leicester City in a 1-1 draw that was overshadowed by the tragic helicopter crash that immediately followed the match, killing Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the aircraft pilot and a passenger.

Is West Ham v Spurs on the TV?

Sadly, and some might think oddly, this exciting-looking London derby is not being televised or streamed by any broadcaster in the UK. It is available to stream for US audiences on ESPN+.

Can I listen to commentary on the radio?

Those wishing to listen to commentary of the game need to tune to digital station Radio5 Live Sports Extra.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday October 31 at the London Stadium.