The ABC Murders – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

David Suchet was always going to be a tough act to follow in the iconic role of Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective extraordinaire.

But after Kenneth Branagh took the plunge in Murder on the Orient Express, BBC1 has landed another Hollywood heavyweight for the leading role in The ABC Murders: John Malkovich. He’ll be joined in the adaptation by a starry supporting cast for the show, including Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint (aka red-headed, Christmas-jumper-toting Ron Weasley).

Here’s everything we know so far about the show.

When is The ABC Murders on TV?

There’s no confirmed date yet, but The ABC Murders is expected to air on BBC1 this Christmas.

Who’s in the cast?

Hollywood legend, John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, In The Line Of Fire, Dangerous Liaisons), will lead the cast as Hercule Poirot.

Harry Potter star Ruper Grint will play Inspector Crome — hopefully a character similar to Inspector Japp, whom Poirot can bounce off.

Also cast in The ABC Murders are Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch’s Mark Latimer) as Franklin Clarke, in addition to Twin Peaks: The Return’s Eamon Farren in the part of Cust.

Tara Fitzgerald, Bronwyn James and Freya Mavor have also been confirmed.

Is there a trailer?

Nothing yet — we’ll update this page when it airs.

What else do we know about the show?

The three-part drama is written by Sarah Phelps, the same writer behind BBC Christie adaptations The Witness For the Prosecution, And Then There Were None and Ordeal by Innocence. The show is produced by Mammoth Screen, the production company behind Victoria and Poldark.

The show is based off Agatha Christies 1936 thriller, The ABC Murders. The story is about the race against time to stop a serial killer who is operating across 1930s Britain. The killer strikes first at Andover and then Bexhill, leaving only one, intriguing, clue at each crime scene: a copy of The ABC Railway Guide.

Phelps said, “Set in the seething, suspicious early 1930s, The ABC Murders is a brutal story of violence and lies, the long shadow of the past and the slaughter to come. At its centre, one of the most familiar, famous characters in crime fiction. We may all think we know Poirot but do we really know Hercule?”

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Isobel Waller-Bridge , sister of Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe and the composer for The ABC Murders, described early footage of Malkovich in the role as “unbelievable”.

“He’s got this very mysterious quality to him anyway, and that feels to me that casting him as Poirot is an absolute work of genius,” Waller-Bridge said. “He’s so expressive physically, and his face – he doesn’t need to do much to send a real shiver down your spine.”