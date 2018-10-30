Sinead drags Sami into Hollyoaks kidnap drama – but where is her and Ste’s daughter?

What was Hollyoaks’ Sinead Shelby up to in her three years since away from the village? Fans can expect some of the gaps to be filled in next week when the gobby mum’s daughter Hannah arrives for a visit, setting off a chain of events that involves seduction and a possible kidnapping.

Advertisement

Since returning during the soap’s epic storm week to sabotage ex-boyfriend Ste Hay’s wedding to Harry Thompson, Diane Hutchinson’s mouthy stepdaughter (played by Stephanie Davis) has decided to stick around to support the father of her child as he grieves for dead sister Tegan Lomax.

Sinead claims their little girl Hannah is staying with a friend in Spain, and next week is excitedly preparing for her to visit the UK. However, her secretive behaviour suggests all is not as it seems when it comes to her kid’s welfare.

Begging Sami Maalik for a lift to the airport to collect her, the solicitor is alarmed when frantic Sinead runs to the car clutching Hannah – has she kidnapped her own daughter? And if so, why? Covering with a hastily-thought-of excuse, Sinead distracts Sami by seducing him and the pair have a passionate liaison in the back of his car – a repeat performance of their first flirty meeting in the storm.

Advertisement

Sinead can only bluff for so long, and soon the truth about the last three years starts to unravel, with some very surprising revelations. Home and Away star Kyle Pryor is confirmed as joining the cast to play Laurie, Sinead’s husband, but she hasn’t mentioned him to any other characters so far – is she trying to escape her spouse? Has Hannah been with him? And will the full story emerge when Laurie eventually shows up?