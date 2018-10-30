Where have I seen Leyla’s fiance Clive on Emmerdale before? Who is actor Tom Chambers?

Emmerdale‘s Leyla Harding is reunited with her fiancé Clive on Wednesday 24 October, the mystery man who swept her off her feet while she was living in Greece.

The unlucky-in-love wedding planner recently returned to the Yorkshire village after a year in Mykonos (to accommodate actress Roxy Shahidi’s real-life maternity leave) waxing lyrical about her new bloke, but it turns out he was engaged to another woman, Suzie, who came to have it out with her love rival yesterday for stealing her man. Clive shows up begging Leyla for forgiveness, claiming she’s the one he really loves, but will she be taken in?

Conniving Clive is played by Tom Chambers, best known as Dr Sam Strachan in BBC1 medical drama Holby City. The star played his most famous role in 2006 and stayed for two years, before the character reappeared in sister show Casualty in 2016 until last year.

Audiences will also remember Chambers strutting his stuff in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, winning the sixth series in 2008 when partnered with Camilla Dallerup. He dusted off his dancing shoes for the 2015 Christmas special, where he whizzed Oti Mabuse around the floor.

In 2009 Chambers played shifty headteacher Max Tyler in now-defunct BBC1 school drama Waterloo Road. He has also appeared in daytime hit Father Brown, been the narrating voice of Sky1 documentary series The Real A&E, and starred on stage in the West End and touring production of the Fred Astaire musical Top Hat, and toured the UK alongside Clare Sweeney in the George and Ira Gershwin musical classic Crazy For You.

