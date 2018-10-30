Hayley dies after giving birth alone in EastEnders baby drama?

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) gives birth on Tuesday 30 October in very dramatic circumstances that sees the mouthy new mum found alone and unconscious, while her newborn baby fights for its life. Will either of them survive a horrifying Halloween night?

Advertisement

Terrified that Kat (Jessie Wallace) and the rest of the clan will discover Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is her baby daddy, heavily pregnant Hayley planned to flee Walford once more on Monday 29 October. Attempting to secure a place at a mother and baby hostel with no success, she contemplates her next move when her waters suddenly broke.

Dashing into the Slaters’ cab, Hayley heads to the hospital alone and on Tuesday 30 October – after an oblivious Ian Beale jumps in the taxi demanding a lift – her contractions quicken as the drive to the maternity ward becomes increasingly difficult.

The cab breaks down and Hayley calls her mate Keanu Taylor for help, but he doesn’t answer. Back on the Square, Kat and Jean get home after a Halloween celebration at the E20 and realise Hayley must have gone into labour – but is nowhere to be seen…

Back at the broken down cab, scared Hayley realises the birth is imminent and takes refuge, giving birth on her own. As the baby starts to cry, Hayley passes out leaving her and the baby in danger.

The events of the evening continue in Thursday 1 November’s episode when Keanu finally picks up Hayley’s voicemail and tells Kat. Scared for her welfare, the pair search frantically and finally find them when they see the abandoned taxi and hear the baby’s screams.

Unconscious Hayley and her little one are rushed to hospital, and on Friday 2 November the Slaters and Keanu await news – is Hayley dead? Will her baby be okay? And will word reach Alfie his child has been born, leading to his much-anticipated arrival back in Albert Square and exposing the explosive paternity secret?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.